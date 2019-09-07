NJ special-needs girl’s first day of school: Bite marks all over body

ELIZABETH —A special-needs student's first day in the third grade ended with her family discovering several shocking injuries on the crying 8-year-old's body.

The girl's family said school officials told them that another student had bitten her on the face but later discovered other bite marks. They say it's the last straw following numerous incidents involving their daughter at various city schools.

Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer, in a letter posted on the district website, said the girl "received minor injuries as a result of the actions of another special needs student" in the class atWilliam F. Halloran School 22.

Both students are described as non-communicative. Emily's family said that means the girl cannot tell them what happened to her.

Hugelmeyer said the two students "were experiencing their first day of school in an unfamiliar classroom environment and unfamiliar classroom environment."

The superintendent wrote that "children with multiple disabilities, in addition to their own personal challenges in assimilating to their environment, present unique challenges to both parents and educators."

"Immediate and appropriate action was taken" by school staff in accordance with school guidelines, Hugelmeyer added.

Britanie Montero, who identified herself as the girl's sister, posted details of the incident on her Instagram account. Montero said her sister had more injuries than she was told by the school.

"Today she came home with six bite marks ranging from a deep one on her face to some on her legs. When my mom was told of this incident she was only told of the one on her face, it wasn’t until taking my sister to the bathroom that she noticed all the other marks," Montero wrote.

The girl's mother, Veronica Sullivan, told CBS New York that this was just the latest problem incident for her daughter, who the district has previously transferred between schools.

Sullivan told CBS New York she wants her daughter transferred to a different district where she will get better treatment.

Hugelmeryer did not immediately return a message seeking a reaction to the allegations.



