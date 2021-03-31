NJ son and mom on new pet grooming TV show

Remember a movie called Pitch Perfect? It starred Rebel Wilson who played Fat Amy and revolved around a college singing competition. That same Rebel Wilson is now hosting a TV show called Pooch Perfect.

Proving anything can be turned into reality television, it’s a dog grooming competition show. And a mother and son team from New Jersey are among its players.

Donovan Gallagher, 27, and Jayne Gallagher, 60 will appear on the show debuting Tuesday at 8pm on ABC. Both live in Millstone and will represent Bree Garden State as they compete against 9 other dog groomers and their assistants from across the United States. It’s a typical elimination style show but Donovan tells NJ.com, “The competition is not just your standard ‘take a dog and make it look cute.’ Everything the audience is going to see is going to blow their minds.”

Hmmm. What does THAT mean? Is America ready to see a groomer expressing anal glands as entertainment? Are we talking an episode of rescued dogs poorly cared for with horribly matted hair that needs fixing? Not sure what will be mind-blowing.

His mom Jayne got into the business 24 years ago and he soon followed. His sister Shannon McCarthy is also part of the family business called Bubbles Away Pet Salon in Hamilton. And they must be incredibly good. Thousands of pet groomers across the nation applied to get on this show and only ten teams made it.

They can’t say whether they won but Donovan was allowed to tease that they are on the show for “a good amount of time.”

The winner gets $100,000. Good luck Gallaghers!

