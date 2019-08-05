A soccer player from New Jersey used the occasion of a goal he scored for the Philadelphia Union soccer team on Sunday to make his feelings known about two mass shootings over the weekend that left 29 dead.

At least 27 people were treated for injuries in Dayton early Sunday morning after a shooter opened fire in a popular nightlife area and was quickly killed by police. Authorities said nine people were killed, not including the shooter.

Shots were fired Saturday morning in an El Paso shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically.

After scoring a goal in the third minute of the game against DC United in Washington, team captain Alejandro Bedoya grabbed a microphone lying on the field and said, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go."

The team also pinned video of his comments to the top of its official Twitter page.

Bedoya, a team captain who was born in Englewood, grew up in Weston, Florida, according to the team website, not far from Parkland and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a mass shooting in 2018. He tweeted his support of the school at the time and wore a "MSD strong" shirt under his jersey.

He also posted on his own Twitter account prior to the game his ideas about what Congress could do, including "stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you?"

