A quick-hitting storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some spots in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Rain had transitioned into snow overnight and on Tuesday morning. Snow stopped falling by early Tuesday afternoon, but still made an impact on commutes throughout much of the Garden State, forcing schools and state offices to close for the day.

The snow totals below come from the National Weather Service, as of around 1:30 p.m. The agency relies on trained spotters, measuring stations, media and other providers to create their rundowns.

Counties in the northwest region of the state were hit the hardest.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow calls for the weather to calm down after this mess.

NJ snow totals for Feb. 13 storm

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City: A trace to 1 inch

BERGEN COUNTY

River Vale: 9.8 inches

Franklin Lakes: 9.1 inches

Bergenfield: 8.1 inches

Rutherford: 5.5 inches

Fair Lawn: 5.5 inches

Lyndhurst: 5.3 inches

Oakland: 4.8 inches

North Arlington: 3.5 inches

Palisades Park: 3.5 inches

Tenafly: 2.6 inches

Winter Weather New York A bird rests on a tree branch after a snowstorm in Central Park Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Delran: 2.1 inches

Mount Holly: 1.4 inches

Mount Laurel: 1.4 inches

Medford: 1 inch

Moorestown: 1 inch

Marlton: 0.9 inches

CAMDEN COUNTY

Greentree (Cherry Hill): 1.5 inches

ESSEX COUNTY

Essex Fells: 9.5 inches

Springfield: 7.1 inches

Livingston: 7 inches

West Caldwell: 5.9 inches

Orange: 5.6 inches

Verona: 4.5 inches

Montclair: 4 inches

Hoboken: 2 inches

Winter Weather New York A bird rests on a tree branch in Central Park after a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Paulsboro: 1.1 inches

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington: 8 inches

Readington: 7.5 inches

Ringoes: 3.8 inches

MERCER COUNTY

Woodsville: 6.8 inches

Princeton: 4.5 inches

Ewing: 2.3 inches

Hamilton Square: 1.4 inches

Trenton Mercer Airport: 4.2 inches

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Metuchen: 6.1 inches

South Plainfield: 5.5 inches

Iselin: 5 inches

Highland Park: 4.5 inches

Edison: 4.3 inches

North Brunswick: 4.3 inches

East Brunswick: 3.6 inches

South Amboy: 3.5 inches

South River: 3.4 inches

Cranbury: 2.7 inches

Winter Weather New York People enjoy Central Park after a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Freehold: 5.1 inches

Tinton Falls: 3.2 inches

Holmdel: 3 inches

Middletown: 3 inches

Monmouth Beach: 2.2 inches

Howell: 2 inches

Red Bank: 2 inches

Manasquan: 1.2 inches

MORRIS COUNTY

Randolph: 11.5 inches

Denville: 10.2 inches

Budd Lake: 9.2 inches

Lake Hopatcong: 9.2 inches

Morris Plains: 9.1 inches

Butler: 9 inches

Califon: 9 inches

Mount Arlington: 8.5 inches

Mountain Lakes: 8 inches

Rockaway: 8 inches

Chatham: 7.8 inches

Whippany: 7.5 inches

Parsippany-Troy Hills: 7 inches

Boonton: 6 inches

Ledgewood: 6 inches

Pompton Plains: 6 inches

OCEAN COUNTY

Brick: 1.7 inches

PASSAIC COUNTY

West Milford: 9.5 inches

SOMERSET COUNTY

Belle Mead: 8.3 inches

Warren: 8.3 inches

Basking Ridge: 7.3 inches

Hillsborough: 6.5 inches

Green Brook: 5 inches

Millstone: 3 inches

Bridgewater: 2.4 inches

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex: 15 inches

Montague: 13.5 inches

Hampton: 13 inches

Sparta: 12.5 inches

Vernon: 12.1 inches

Ogdensburg: 11.7 inches

Wantage: 11.6 inches

Stockholm: 11.5 inches

Lafayette: 11 inches

Newton: 11 inches

Byram: 9 inches

A Winter Storm Warning (pink), Winter Weather Advisory (purple), and Coastal Flood Warning (dark green) are in effect during Tuesday's storm. (NOAA / NWS) A Winter Storm Warning (pink), Winter Weather Advisory (purple), and Coastal Flood Warning (dark green) are in effect during Tuesday's storm. (NOAA / NWS) loading...

UNION COUNTY

New Providence: 7.9 inches

Mountainside: 7.5 inches

Plainfield: 5.7 inches

Rahway: 5 inches

Newark Liberty International Airport: 4.9 inches

Linden: 4 inches

WARREN COUNTY

Blairstown: 12 inches

Knowlton: 10.4 inches

Hackettstown: 9 inches

Phillipsburg: 8 inches

Stewartsville: 8 inches

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom