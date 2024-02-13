How much snow fell in NJ? Totals from Feb. 13 storm
A quick-hitting storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some spots in New Jersey on Tuesday.
Rain had transitioned into snow overnight and on Tuesday morning. Snow stopped falling by early Tuesday afternoon, but still made an impact on commutes throughout much of the Garden State, forcing schools and state offices to close for the day.
The snow totals below come from the National Weather Service, as of around 1:30 p.m. The agency relies on trained spotters, measuring stations, media and other providers to create their rundowns.
Counties in the northwest region of the state were hit the hardest.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow calls for the weather to calm down after this mess.
NJ snow totals for Feb. 13 storm
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City: A trace to 1 inch
BERGEN COUNTY
River Vale: 9.8 inches
Franklin Lakes: 9.1 inches
Bergenfield: 8.1 inches
Rutherford: 5.5 inches
Fair Lawn: 5.5 inches
Lyndhurst: 5.3 inches
Oakland: 4.8 inches
North Arlington: 3.5 inches
Palisades Park: 3.5 inches
Tenafly: 2.6 inches
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Delran: 2.1 inches
Mount Holly: 1.4 inches
Mount Laurel: 1.4 inches
Medford: 1 inch
Moorestown: 1 inch
Marlton: 0.9 inches
CAMDEN COUNTY
Greentree (Cherry Hill): 1.5 inches
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex Fells: 9.5 inches
Springfield: 7.1 inches
Livingston: 7 inches
West Caldwell: 5.9 inches
Orange: 5.6 inches
Verona: 4.5 inches
Montclair: 4 inches
Hoboken: 2 inches
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Paulsboro: 1.1 inches
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Flemington: 8 inches
Readington: 7.5 inches
Ringoes: 3.8 inches
MERCER COUNTY
Woodsville: 6.8 inches
Princeton: 4.5 inches
Ewing: 2.3 inches
Hamilton Square: 1.4 inches
Trenton Mercer Airport: 4.2 inches
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Metuchen: 6.1 inches
South Plainfield: 5.5 inches
Iselin: 5 inches
Highland Park: 4.5 inches
Edison: 4.3 inches
North Brunswick: 4.3 inches
East Brunswick: 3.6 inches
South Amboy: 3.5 inches
South River: 3.4 inches
Cranbury: 2.7 inches
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Freehold: 5.1 inches
Tinton Falls: 3.2 inches
Holmdel: 3 inches
Middletown: 3 inches
Monmouth Beach: 2.2 inches
Howell: 2 inches
Red Bank: 2 inches
Manasquan: 1.2 inches
MORRIS COUNTY
Randolph: 11.5 inches
Denville: 10.2 inches
Budd Lake: 9.2 inches
Lake Hopatcong: 9.2 inches
Morris Plains: 9.1 inches
Butler: 9 inches
Califon: 9 inches
Mount Arlington: 8.5 inches
Mountain Lakes: 8 inches
Rockaway: 8 inches
Chatham: 7.8 inches
Whippany: 7.5 inches
Parsippany-Troy Hills: 7 inches
Boonton: 6 inches
Ledgewood: 6 inches
Pompton Plains: 6 inches
OCEAN COUNTY
Brick: 1.7 inches
PASSAIC COUNTY
West Milford: 9.5 inches
SOMERSET COUNTY
Belle Mead: 8.3 inches
Warren: 8.3 inches
Basking Ridge: 7.3 inches
Hillsborough: 6.5 inches
Green Brook: 5 inches
Millstone: 3 inches
Bridgewater: 2.4 inches
SUSSEX COUNTY
Sussex: 15 inches
Montague: 13.5 inches
Hampton: 13 inches
Sparta: 12.5 inches
Vernon: 12.1 inches
Ogdensburg: 11.7 inches
Wantage: 11.6 inches
Stockholm: 11.5 inches
Lafayette: 11 inches
Newton: 11 inches
Byram: 9 inches
UNION COUNTY
New Providence: 7.9 inches
Mountainside: 7.5 inches
Plainfield: 5.7 inches
Rahway: 5 inches
Newark Liberty International Airport: 4.9 inches
Linden: 4 inches
WARREN COUNTY
Blairstown: 12 inches
Knowlton: 10.4 inches
Hackettstown: 9 inches
Phillipsburg: 8 inches
Stewartsville: 8 inches
