NJ small town is one of 10 best in the entire U.S. for shopping

'Tis the season for shopping, and here in New Jersey, we have a great surprise. Experts have hailed one of our charming small towns among the best in America for a shopping spree.

Now listen. I’m a shopper, it’s one of my favorite things to do. (OK who am I kidding? It IS my favorite thing to do.)

So I’ve always felt pretty lucky to live in NJ where we have plenty of great places to shop. But when it comes to small-town shopping, I have so many places I love to roam from store to store.

So when USA Today published a list of the best small towns for shopping in America, I was thrilled to see that a NJ town made the list. And only one, Cape May, made the cut. (And landed at number 3, by the way!!!)

Renowned for its stunning beach, boardwalk, and year-round charm, Cape May has consistently earned accolades.

But this is an amazing distinction. And I can say from experience that Cape May does have great shopping!

USA Today listed 10 small towns with populations of less than 25,000 where shopping is the best, as voted by readers.

The other 10 best small towns in the U.S. for shopping were:

North Field, Minnesota

Fairhope, Alabama

Bath, Maine

Ashland, Oregon

Taos, New Mexico

Highlands, North Carolina

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Cape May, New Jersey

Rhinebeck, New York

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Now, As the Christmas spirit takes hold, shopping becomes a top priority for many of us, and luckily, the Garden State offers numerous fantastic choices for retail therapy.

So although it’s quite a care ride for me, and probably from many people reading this, It’s worth the drive. Cape May really is one of the best and deserves its spot on the list.

