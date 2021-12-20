NJ small businesses to support this holiday season

Celebrating small businesses across the Garden State has been something we have been doing every Monday morning on New Jersey 101.5. In a state where the climate for starting, maintaining, and succeeding with a small business is increasingly difficult, you need every advantage you can get!

Sadly, in NJ there is still no push in the legislature or from the governor's office to fix what the politicians wrecked over the past twenty months. Where are the tax incentives? The hiring incentives? Where's the audit of the regulations that continue to oppress entrepreneurs and drive hard-working people to free states like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee? Until we change the majority party in Trenton and elect a governor with the courage and strength to be a champion of small and community business, we'll have to work together in spite of the government.

Here are a few of the great small businesses in NJ that I'm hoping you'll visit over the next few weeks. Thanks, and Merry Christmas!

Medford Auto Care in Medford

Annie's Cafe at the Atlantic Club in Red Bank

Infinite Therapy Solutions, LLP in Bayonne

Sequoia + Salt in Wall Township

Vesuvio's Pizza in Millstone

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

