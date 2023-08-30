Singer/ songwriter Jax has come a long way since her days growing up in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

She first came to fame when she was on season 14 of American Idol. She was also incredibly public with her battle with thyroid cancer, discussing it on the air on New Jersey 101.5.

More recently, she came out with an absolute banger of a song with “Victoria’s Secret," which charted at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is certified Gold in the U.S.

Now, it’s been announced that the singer has joined forces with John Stamos to put out a cover of “Forever,” the song performed by Stamos’ character on the sitcom “Full House.”

For those who weren’t fans of the family show from the ‘80s/90s, Stamos’ character, Jesse Katsopolis was in a local band called Jesse and the Rippers, often playing at Jesse's club in San Fransisco.

Their song “Forever” was featured several times throughout the show as well as the Netflix reboot “Fuller House.”

If every word I said, Could make you laugh, I'd talk forever

The announcement was made on Stamos’ Instagram where he surprised Jax with a toy doll of him as Uncle Jesse.

He also gave her the more adult gift of walking out in (what she didn’t know was) a tear-away shirt, so after handing her the doll he ripped open the shirt to reveal his chest.

Have mercy!

“My whole teenage dreams just came true in that moment,” Jax says, laughing.

“Oh my god! My mom is going to be so pissed she wasn’t here for the last 30 seconds of my life.”

Oh, Jax, your mom isn’t the only one with FOMO here.

The new, “dreamy” rendition of “Forever” will be available to stream Friday Sept. 1 on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Prime Music.

