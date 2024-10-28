NJ singer Halsey dressing as every other singer for Halloween

Halsey is an artist from New Jersey who always made me feel a bit unwell for not knowing enough about her. Her real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, and she was born in Edison.

She’s 30 years old and started writing music when she was 17. She was long ago diagnosed as bipolar, and that’s been connected with her past drug use, and she also spent time being homeless.

As an artist, she thanks Panic! At The Disco for changing her life and credits Lady Gaga with giving her the strength to be her unconventional self. She’s been Grammy-nominated and won an American Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and many others.

She has her fifth album out, “The Great Impersonator.” Not only is she a musical talent, but she’s also quite the chameleon.

In honor of “The Great Impersonator” release and also Halloween, she was having fun the last few weeks dressing up as other musicians and posting photos to Instagram. Now she has her makeup line, and adding to her talents, she did all her makeup in these celebrity impersonation pics. It’s impressive. I saw a story on this on nj.com: and it gave me FOMO like I haven’t paid enough attention to this homegrown artist.

Check out some of these amazing looks.

Her as Dolly Parton

Here's Halsey as Stevie Nicks, probably my favorite one

She even did men, like Bruce Springsteen

And David Bowie

Halsey as Linda Ronstadt

Halsey as Fiona Apple

Here are some Halsey fun facts...

She is such a big fan of Millie Bobby Brown she chose the actress as the person who should portray her in a possible biopic.

Her lucky number is 17.

She has the Beck lyric "I'm a loser baby" tattooed on her body.

