New Jersey reaches a new record high in 2024 for organ donations

Thanks to the extreme generosity of New Jersey residents, The NJ Sharing Network is proud to announce that lifesaving organ donations in the Garden State reached a new record high in 2024.

743 organs were transplanted last year, a 4% increase compared to 2023, and the number of organ donors reached an all-time high in 2024 with 297, a 14% increase from 2023, said Carolyn Welsh, president and CEO of The NJ Sharing Network.

This is the sixth consecutive year NJ Sharing Network has reported new organ donation records, Welsh said.

Kidney organ donations (Getty)

The Organ Transplant Breakdown

In 2024, the 743 organs transplanted included 388 kidneys (an all-time high), 193 livers, 75 hearts, 66 lungs, 18 pancreas, and three intestines, Welsh said.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden had 29 organ donors and 89 organs recovered for transplant, the most of any hospital in New Jersey last year.

“Every organ and tissue donation represents a story of generosity and hope,” Welsh said.

Why the record high?

Welsh attributes the record high number of organ donors and organs transplanted in New Jersey last year to the extreme generosity of New Jersey residents saying “yes” to the gift of life.

“Especially at a time when their family is faced with a decision of losing a loved one. Also, the registry in New Jersey. People saying yes at the motor vehicle, or on the health app or at our website which takes you to the National Registry to say yes to register to be an organ donor,” Welsh said.

Record organ donations in 2024 (NJ Sharing Network)

Eye and Tissue Donations

Additionally, in 2024, the total number of eye and tissue donors in New Jersey was 1,126.

Cornea is like a contact lens. It can give the gift of sight to two people. For tissue donation, it’s for breast reconstruction surgery and for bone grafts, say for people who may have lost a leg, and now can have mobility and function in the community, Welsh explained.

Living Organ Donors

While most organ donors are deceased, there are quite a number of living organ donors. Living donation is very important like giving a kidney to a loved one, friend or even a stranger.

At NJ Sharing Network, their lab is a 24-hour lab that does all the testing for living donations in New Jersey.

“You can save your family member. It’s not research. It’s therapy. It’s something that can save someone’s life, and you can also give a part of your liver as well,” Welsh said. However, the majority of living organ donors are kidney donors.

Organ donations reach record high in 2024 at NJ Sharing Network (Getty Images)

The Importance of Becoming an Organ Donor

When someone registers to become an organ donor, their legacy lives on through the lives they have touched and the gifts they have given, Welsh said.

One deceased organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 people, she added. Donation happens after someone passes away.

Nationally, 100,000 people are on the U.S. transplant waiting list, and in New Jersey, nearly 4,000 residents are awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant.

“The opportunity to give the gift of life is very rare. Everyone who passes away is not eligible to be a donor so it is very unique and at the opportunity at the time of someone’s death, to bring light to tragedy. We remain united in our mission to honor the gift,” Welsh said.

In 2025, NJ Sharing Network is focused on consistently honoring the gift and the altruism of giving the gift of life, she added.

Organ donations reached an all-time high at NJ Sharing Network in 2024 (Getty Images)

How to become an organ donor in NJ

Registering to become an organ donor in NJ is simple. Register on the NJ Sharing Network website, through your iPhone health app, or in person at your local motor vehicle agency.

When someone registers to be a donor, it is strictly their decision, Welsh said. NJ Sharing Network will facilitate that gift if a person is able to be a donor at the time of their death.

NJ Sharing Network partners with 54 local hospitals to bring home to those waiting for an organ transplant.

With over three million New Jerseyans registered as organ and issue donors, NJ Sharing Network is consistently ranked among the top-performing organ procurement organizations in the nation.

“Without the collaboration between hospital partners, our volunteers, and those in New Jersey saying ‘yes’ to donations, the gift of life would not be possible. It’s basically a united mission for us to save lives and give hope to those waiting for a second chance at life,” Welsh said.

