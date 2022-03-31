NJ convicted serial killer now charged in murder of Newark girl, 15
A serial killer from Essex County, already convicted of the murders of three women and of trying to kill a fourth victim - now has also been linked to the brutal death of a young Newark teen, several years ago.
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, of Orange, was formally charged with the murder of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia — who vanished in 2016, Acting County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Thursday.
In December, Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in prison for the killings of 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 19-year-old Robin West and 33-year-old Joanne Brown — and for kidnapping, raping and trying to kill Tiffany Taylor, who survived the attack.
In each of the five cases, he met the victim online, prosecutors said.
The murders and attempted murder all happened between August 2016 and November 2016.
Mawa Doumbia, 15
An investigation involving extensive digital evidence found that on October 7, 2016, Wheeler-Weaver met Doumbia online and solicited her to meet him in person for sex.
Doumbia’s father and sister last saw her that evening, as she was leaving the family home in Newark.
In 2019, human remains were found in a vacant carriage house in Orange. They were identified last year as those of Doumbia, and an autopsy confirmed homicide by strangulation.
Wheeler-Weaver traveled near the teen’s residence and then to the site in Orange, where he allegedly strangled her to death and abandoned her body, Stephens announced on Thursday.
Robin West, 19
West, a native of Philadelphia, was living in Union Township when she was murdered on Sept. 1, 2016 at a vacant home in Orange.
Wheeler-Weaver set fire to her body and then torched the house, according to prosecutors.
Joanne Brown, 33
Brown, of Newark, was murdered on Oct. 22, 2016. Her body was also found in a vacant home in Orange in December.
Sarah Butler, 20
Butler, a Montclair resident who was attending Jersey City University, was murdered on Nov. 22, 2016.
A week after she was reported missing, according to a GoFundMe setup after her death, authorities found her body in the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange.
With previous reporting by Dino Flammia
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
