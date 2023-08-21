Pay no sales tax on school supplies in NJ, starting Saturday

You're about to get a nice break at checkout when shopping for school supplies.

New Jersey's annual sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins on Aug. 26 this year and runs through Labor Day.

The suspension of the 6.625% sales tax on certain items was first introduced as part of last year's budget, through a law that makes it an annual event.

Most of the supplies your child may need are covered by the tax holiday, as well as recreational items and computers. The list also includes lunch boxes and backpacks.

There is no limit on how many items an individual consumer can purchase during the holiday.

Clothing and shoes are already exempt from sales tax in New Jersey.

Items included in New Jersey's back-to-school tax holiday

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

If you're charged sales tax for any of the items on this list, you're permitted to request a refund of the tax paid. If unsuccessful, you can request a refund from the Division of Taxation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022 New Jersey 101.5 examined Department of Treasury data to see which municipalities saw an average drop in property taxes last year. Here are the Top 20 average tax cuts followed by the rest.