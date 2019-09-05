NJ school official, first-aid squad chaplain charged in rape of 19-year-old

MANALAPAN — A township school board member and first aid squad chaplain has been accused of raping a 19-year-old man over the Labor Day weekend.

Joseph L. Tringali, 47, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Monmouth County prosecutors did not publicly release other details about the investigation.

Tringali has been on the Board of Education since 2016.

He also is vice president and chaplain of the Manalapan Township-Englishtown Volunteer First Aid Squad.

His online biography says he is the married father of three adult children.

Tringali was being held Thursday at the Monmouth County jail awaiting a detention hearing on Friday in Superior Court in Freehold Borough.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.