NJ school early dismissals — Monday, December 16, 2019

TRENTON — The potential for wintry precipitation in North Jersey led some districts to dismiss classes early on Monday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said far North Jersey would remain cold enough for all snow, though it didn’t look like precipitation would reach that far north during the afternoon hours.

The worst of the storm could lead to "significant icing" northwest of the Route 1 corridor on Monday night into Tuesday morning, with a quarter-inch of ice possible, Zarrow said.

Tuesday morning was expected to bring continued icing to North Jersey (especially northwestern areas) and a chance of delayed openings and closures for schools.

The precipitation was expected to be rain for the rest of the state, as temperatures head towards the 40s and even over 50 degrees in South Jersey.

