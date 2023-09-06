NJ school early dismissals for heat — Thursday, Sept 7

NJ school early dismissals for heat — Thursday, Sept 7

Toms River crossing guard "Miss Helen" (Marianne Calandriello Levy)

Day 5 of New Jersey's late summer heat wave mean another day of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity creating a real feel temperature in the low 100s Thursday and early dismissal for many districts.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday with a slight chance of thunderstorms developing along the western and northern edges of the state.

"You know the drill. Dress for the weather, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, and stay extra-hydrated," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Note: Our normal reporting system for school cancellations, early dismissals and delayed openings is offline for maintenance. The listings below are all verified by New Jersey 101.5. Add your school or district to our list with an email to: dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Camden County

  • Camden City - All schools on a half day schedule Thursday
  • Gloucester Township - Half day schedule Thursday & Friday
  • Winslow - Early dismissal schedule Thursday & Friday

Essex County

  • Bloomfield - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday
  • Montclair - Abberviated day schedule Thursday & Friday
  • West Orange - Early dismissal Thursday

Hudson County

  • Jersey City - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

Middlesex County

  • Metuchen - Planned early dismissal schedule Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Monmouth County

  • All Freehold Regional High School District schools - Early dismissal schedule Thursday

Morris County

  • Lincoln Park - Early dismissal Thursday

Passaic County

  • Clifton - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

Somerset County

  • Bridgewater-Raritan - 4-Hour session day Thursday

Union County

  • Linden Public Schools - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday. No lunch will be served
  • Rahway Public Schools - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like

These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, using data from the New Brunswick weather station.

Visiting the Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ: Photos

A virtual tour of the historic Twin Lights National Landmark. Please note that this particular tour was conducted in 2021 while COVID restrictions were still in place. Since then, all mask and COVID related restrictions have been lifted.
Filed Under: Camden County, Essex County, Middlesex County, Passaic County, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM