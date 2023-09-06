NJ school early dismissals for heat — Thursday, Sept 7
Day 5 of New Jersey's late summer heat wave mean another day of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity creating a real feel temperature in the low 100s Thursday and early dismissal for many districts.
A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday with a slight chance of thunderstorms developing along the western and northern edges of the state.
"You know the drill. Dress for the weather, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, and stay extra-hydrated," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.
Note: Our normal reporting system for school cancellations, early dismissals and delayed openings is offline for maintenance. The listings below are all verified by New Jersey 101.5. Add your school or district to our list with an email to: dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Camden County
- Camden City - All schools on a half day schedule Thursday
- Gloucester Township - Half day schedule Thursday & Friday
- Winslow - Early dismissal schedule Thursday & Friday
Essex County
- Bloomfield - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday
- Montclair - Abberviated day schedule Thursday & Friday
- West Orange - Early dismissal Thursday
Hudson County
- Jersey City - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday
Middlesex County
- Metuchen - Planned early dismissal schedule Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Monmouth County
- All Freehold Regional High School District schools - Early dismissal schedule Thursday
Morris County
- Lincoln Park - Early dismissal Thursday
Passaic County
- Clifton - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday
Somerset County
- Bridgewater-Raritan - 4-Hour session day Thursday
Union County
- Linden Public Schools - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday. No lunch will be served
- Rahway Public Schools - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday
