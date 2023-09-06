NJ school early dismissals for heat — Thursday, Sept 7

Day 5 of New Jersey's late summer heat wave mean another day of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity creating a real feel temperature in the low 100s Thursday and early dismissal for many districts.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday with a slight chance of thunderstorms developing along the western and northern edges of the state.

"You know the drill. Dress for the weather, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, and stay extra-hydrated," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Note: Our normal reporting system for school cancellations, early dismissals and delayed openings is offline for maintenance. The listings below are all verified by New Jersey 101.5. Add your school or district to our list with an email to: dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Camden County

Camden City - All schools on a half day schedule Thursday

- All schools on a half day schedule Thursday Gloucester Township - Half day schedule Thursday & Friday

- Half day schedule Thursday & Friday Winslow - Early dismissal schedule Thursday & Friday

Essex County



Bloomfield - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

- Early dismissal Thursday & Friday Montclair - Abberviated day schedule Thursday & Friday

- Abberviated day schedule Thursday & Friday West Orange - Early dismissal Thursday

Hudson County



Jersey City - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

Middlesex County

Metuchen - Planned early dismissal schedule Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Monmouth County

All Freehold Regional High School District schools - Early dismissal schedule Thursday

Morris County



Lincoln Park - Early dismissal Thursday

Passaic County



Clifton - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

Somerset County

Bridgewater-Raritan - 4-Hour session day Thursday

Union County

Linden Public Schools - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday. No lunch will be served

- Early dismissal Thursday & Friday. No lunch will be served Rahway Public Schools - Early dismissal Thursday & Friday

