NJ school delayed openings for snow — Tuesday, Jan. 7
The clean up from Monday's snowstorm will require a little extra time for some school districts
The "South Jersey Special" lived up to its name with most of the accumulations in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Cape May hit the accumulations jackpot with an 8-inch accumulation while Ventnor received 7 inches.
The rest of the state averaged around an inch.
Onto the next storm
It will be very cold Tuesday, Wednesday and Thurdsay, according to Zarrow. Temperatures will stay near 32 with a brisk wind on Tuesday and moderate on Friday.
Zarrow cautions about predictions of a major storm during the upcoming weekend which he says is based on one model. Every other model predicts a miss.
"There is still an opportunity for a coastal storm system in our neighborhood late next week, around the Friday-Saturday time frame. Way too early to get a handle on potential impacts yet. Just something else to watch," Zarrow said.
[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]
Latest Reports
