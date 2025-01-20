NJ school delayed openings for snow and cold — Tuesday, Jan. 21

Continued snow removal and dangerous cold are causing some New Jersey school districts to delay the start of classes on Tuesday

Sunday's snow that melted on roads re-froze at night Monday as temperatures dropped into what NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow calls "the danger zone" with overnight lows between 2 and 11. The wind chill may dip as low as -5.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for most of New Jersey for the first time ever. This new product was launched in the fall and replaces the now-retired Wind Chill Advisory. It means the same thing — wind and cold could quickly lead to hypothermia and/or frostbite.

Coldest weather of the week

Zarrow says high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the upper teens with a light breeze making for a wind chill of zero. Tuesday night calls for temperatures between -3 and 10 but the wind will make it feel like below zero.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow