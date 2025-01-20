NJ school delayed openings for snow and cold — Tuesday, Jan. 21

Snow in Hamilton (Mercer) 1/19/25 (Brenda Casteel Usdin)

Continued snow removal and dangerous cold are causing some New Jersey school districts to delay the start of classes on Tuesday

Sunday's snow that melted on roads re-froze at night Monday as temperatures dropped into what NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow calls "the danger zone" with overnight lows between 2 and 11. The wind chill may dip as low as -5.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for most of New Jersey for the first time ever. This new product was launched in the fall and replaces the now-retired Wind Chill Advisory. It means the same thing — wind and cold could quickly lead to hypothermia and/or frostbite.

Coldest weather of the week

Zarrow says high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the upper teens with a light breeze making for a wind chill of zero.  Tuesday night calls for temperatures between -3 and 10 but the wind will make it feel like below zero.

