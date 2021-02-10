NJ school delayed openings schedule changes — Thursday, Feb. 11

Another round of snow will fall in New Jersey on Thursday with the southern areas of the state expecting a couple of inches that could change the schedule for school.

Snow will spread across the state starting Wednesday night with the heaviest expected in South Jersey just before dawn. There may be an accumulation of 2 to 4 inches, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow

Most school districts already have been delivering instruction entirely remotely or in some hybrid form because of the pandemic.

Zarrow is looking at another snow-and-rain storm on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

