NJ school closings for snow — Tuesday, Jan. 4

As South Jersey cleans up after its first major snowfall in four years, an overnight freeze could make it that much more difficult to move away Monday's snow.

Several school districts in Cape May and Atlantic counties have reported closures or delayed openings for Tuesday. Follow the link below to see the latest list

"The hard freeze Monday night will lead to continuing icy spots. Such cold temperatures also makes salt concoctions less effective. So I do expect slippery roads and sidewalks through at least Tuesday morning," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s will help with melting on Tuesday, according to Zarow.

