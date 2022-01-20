NJ school closings, delays for snow — Thursday, Jan. 20

The timing of the transition from rain to snow on Thursday could quickly make the morning commute ugly.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects rain to start late Wednesday night with the heaviest bands of precipitation to fall between 3 and 9 a.m. with a changeover around 7 a.m.

There will only be an inch or two of what Zarrow calls "nuisance snow" but the timing is what could affect the commute especially if the transition takes longer, which would mean some freezing rain is a possibility.

Some school districts could play it safe and give students some extra time to arrive.

"A big change like that in the middle of the morning rush could be tricky. Especially if roads get slick and visibility drops quickly," Zarrow said.

The snow will likely end by early afternoon but the temperature will fall throughout the day from the lower-mid 30s in the morning to the 20s in the afternoon.

School delays

Several school districts in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties have reported delayed openings for Thursday morning.

