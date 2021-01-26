NJ school closings, delayed openings — Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2020

A mixed bag of wintry precipitation on Tuesday could have an impact on schools across New Jersey with delayed openings, early dismissals and a shift to online learning for he day for schools on hybrid schedules.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is not expecting a lot of snow from the latest storm. There was some snow in South Jersey on Monday night but the bulk of the wintry precipitation likely won't start until mid Tuesday morning meaning road conditions will get worse in the middle of the day.

"Snowy, icy conditions are possible from about Mercer-Middlesex on north. Any substantial accumulation will be limited to I-78 on north," Zarrow said, with rain to the south.

