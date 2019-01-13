NJ school closings, delayed openings — Monday, Jan. 14, 2018

TRENTON — It was South Jersey's turn to get the snow from Sunday's storm and it lasted just long enough for some districts to delay the start of class on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects snow to pick up again on Sunday evening and continue until around 5 a.m. in the state's southern most counties so crews might need some extra time to clear the roads and the schools for Monday morning.

The snow has finished falling for the rest of the state especially north of Route 195, according to Zarrow where all advisories have been lifted.

