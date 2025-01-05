NJ school closings & delayed openings for snow — Monday, Jan. 6

Snow that will fall for much of Monday will cancel or delay the classes in many New Jersey school districts.

The storm looks to be a "South Jersey Special" with the most snow accumulating farther to the south according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties will receive 4-6 inches of snow with 6-9 inches forecast for the southern most counties.

The middle of the state along Route 195 will likely receive 2-4 inches. Approximately the northern third to half of the state should expect little to no accumulation at all, Zarrow says.

The snow will begin to lighten up between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. although bands of heavy snow could develop Monday night leading to a prolonged period of snow and accumulation. Especially to the south and east.

Cold and more snow?

After the snow comes bitter cold, according to Zarrow. High temperatures for most of next week barely reach above the freezing mark. Overnight lows will get colder too, dipping into the teens most nights.

There is still an opportunity for a coastal storm system in our neighborhood late next week, around the Friday-Saturday time frame. Way too early to get a handle on potential impacts yet. Just something else to watch.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo