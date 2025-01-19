NJ school closings & delayed openings for snow — Monday, Jan. 20

Sunday's snow won't impact most schools on Monday as they are already closed for the Martin Luther Day holiday but child care centers, private schools and businesses may delay their opening.

Road crews may need a little more time to clear out parking lots in order to be ready for Monday morning.

The snow began as rain and sleet in many areas Sunday afternoon which held down accumulations, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. But all areas eventually switched to snow before ending.

Dangerous cold

Behind the snow is the coldest weather New Jersey has seen in two years.

"Temperatures will likely remain below-freezing statewide from Sunday evening through at least Friday midday. Over 100 hours in the freezer," Zarrow said of the dangerous cold.

Zarrow said not only will wind chills dip below zero but infrastructure could be affected with power outages and water main breaks possible.

