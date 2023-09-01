NJ school board call cops on people who looked ‘Trumpish’ (Video)

Imagine calling the cops on a group of people because of how they looked. They didn't have weapons. Some were well-dressed, but they looked like the kind of people you didn't want around.

That's what happened at a school board meeting in Livingston on Aug. 8. The executive assistant to the superintendent, Toni McLaughlin called the police on journalists from the O'Keefe Media Group.

James O'Keefe used to be with the organization he founded called Veritas. They do undercover investigative reporting usually on government and corporate corruption or misbehavior.

They're generally despised by the left and just about any government entity because they expose hypocrisy or wrongdoing and it's usually embarrassing.

Besides calling the police because they looked "Trumpish," O'Keefe claims “the police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of school board meeting attendees who looked different.”

Imagine doing that to any other group saying they looked "Obama-ish". But Obama wasn't scary. He was good. Trump and his supporters are scary so it's OK.

O'Keefe videotaped one conversation with the school board official and obtained body cam footage from the Livingston Police Department through a records request.

Thank God for public records and body cams allowing journalists and citizens access to government documents and recordings. You can see some of the footage on X (formerly Twitter).

So, if you're planning to go to a school board meeting this year or any public hearing at a government-operated facility, please don't look "Trumpish". That doesn't mean carrying a weapon or even a sign.

Just don't look like you're concerned about what these public entities are doing with your money or your children. You don't want to get in trouble for "looking Trumpish". We are in bigger trouble than you though, right?!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

