WESTWOOD — The family of a school business administrator who put a teenage coach into a chokehold during a flag football game last Saturday has been banned from participating in the league.

Westwood Police Detective Warren Morrell said Peter Iappelli, 50, of Closter, was asked to help out with coaching his son's team, the Jets, in a game against the Buccaneers in a matchup in the NFL Flag Football League. A 16-year-old took head coach duties for the game as the regular coach was celebrating Yom Kippur.

The teen told police that late in the game Iappelli extended his hand to the teen. He then pulled him in and put his arms around him. As the teen tried to wiggle himself free, Iappelli held him by the neck and head in a chokehold, the teen said.

The teen later went to Hackensack University Medical Center to be treated for neck pain, according to police.

NorthJersey.com reported the teen is the son of Westwood Councilman Robert Bicocchi and Iappelli is the business administrator for the Closter school district.

Morrell said Iappelli was charged on Wednesday with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The teen told police he's was not clear on what triggered the incident

League commissioner Fred Kritzer told the newspaper he received an immediate email of apology from Iappelli. He wrote that he would not attend any future games or practices.

The commissioner said he has banned the entire family from participating in the league. All participants will also have to sign a form acknowledging the league's rules of conduct in order to continue playing.