NJ residents worry about marijuana-grow operations in their neighborhood

Some residents of Ewing are scared to death about how a proposed "grow operation" will affect their property values. We've received emails from concerned residents in the neighborhood where the proposed facility will be located.

Neighbors are afraid that it will adversely affect their property values.No one really knows for sure what the real impact will be.

Concerns about people possibly trying to break into the facility, not to mention the odor and just how much the value of their property will be impacted.

The township stands to get 2% of the income generated from the operation and that is a lot of money for the town. If you've ever tried to fight City Hall, you know it's a big uphill fight.

The people in the neighborhood plan to show up for the next township hearing on the matter, but are afraid they'll be outgunned. They need legal representation but don't necessarily have the money to go up against a big business and a town that holds all the cards and wants the income. The next hearing is scheduled for this Thursday, July 21 and hopefully, they can find some legal representation that can defend their interests.

Here is a summary of the proposal to build this facility. The applicant is proposing a 1-story, 9,000-square-foot structure to be used for indoor cannabis cultivation and site improvements associated with an existing landscaping and property maintenance business.

Additional proposed improvements include four material storage bins and 47 parking spaces. Existing structures include a single-family detached dwelling, a 1-story detached office building, and a 1-story detached garage. The property is located within the R-2 Residential Zone.

This could very well happen in just about any neighborhood in any town in New Jersey if your town agreed to allow "cannibusiness."

Residents we heard from voted for legalizing recreational weed but don't want a grow operation in their neighborhood. It's a classic example of NIMBY, not in my backyard. Oh, it's all fun and games until somebody's neighborhood smells like skunk(weed) all the time.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

