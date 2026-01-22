It’s a debate as old as time in the Garden State: should we be able to pump our own gas?

Pumping Gas Photo by Ali Mkumbwa on Unsplash loading...

People always have their reasons why they don’t want to do it:

“I don’t want to get the gas all over my hands.”

“What if it’s too hot / cold out? I don’t want to get out of my car!”

“It’s dangerous, I could blow up!”

The next generation of Jersey drivers is apparently no different than those who came before them, because they also are hesitant when it comes to self-serve gas.

A survey performed by SaveMaxAuto highlighted the trepidation that younger drivers in New Jersey have when it comes to their cars.

A third of the respondents admitted to not feeling confident in pumping their own gas.

While I’m not a Get Z-er, I will fully admit to a lack of confidence when I’m out of state and have to fill my tank.

It didn’t help that one time in Vermont, I flat-out asked a woman for help, explaining that I’m a Jersey girl who isn’t used to doing it and she fully ignored me.

Thanks.

Pumping Gas Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash loading...

Some of the other takeaways about Gen Z

🚙 One in 3 not comfortable checking tire pressure

🚙 40% don't know how to check their car's oil levels

🚙 56% can't jump-start a car battery and 57% can't change a flat tire.

🚙 39% are driving with worn or grinding brakes.

I’m in my mid-30s, but do I receive an honorary Gen Z degree since I’m also not confident in any of these?

Anyway — twenty, regular, cash, please.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

