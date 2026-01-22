Nightmare! These New Jerseyans are afraid to pump their own gas
It’s a debate as old as time in the Garden State: should we be able to pump our own gas?
Read More: New Jersey still has the cheapest gas in the Northeast
People always have their reasons why they don’t want to do it:
“I don’t want to get the gas all over my hands.”
“What if it’s too hot / cold out? I don’t want to get out of my car!”
“It’s dangerous, I could blow up!”
The next generation of Jersey drivers is apparently no different than those who came before them, because they also are hesitant when it comes to self-serve gas.
A survey performed by SaveMaxAuto highlighted the trepidation that younger drivers in New Jersey have when it comes to their cars.
A third of the respondents admitted to not feeling confident in pumping their own gas.
While I’m not a Get Z-er, I will fully admit to a lack of confidence when I’m out of state and have to fill my tank.
It didn’t help that one time in Vermont, I flat-out asked a woman for help, explaining that I’m a Jersey girl who isn’t used to doing it and she fully ignored me.
Thanks.
Some of the other takeaways about Gen Z
🚙 One in 3 not comfortable checking tire pressure
🚙 40% don't know how to check their car's oil levels
🚙 56% can't jump-start a car battery and 57% can't change a flat tire.
🚙 39% are driving with worn or grinding brakes.
I’m in my mid-30s, but do I receive an honorary Gen Z degree since I’m also not confident in any of these?
Anyway — twenty, regular, cash, please.
