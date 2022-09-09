It’s the cherry on top! Throw the best party with one of these NJ dessert trucks

Invitations, balloons, party favors, and catered food. It seems like you have everything for your next party but let’s face it: BORING! It’s all been done before, right?

Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a shower, a sweet 16, or even a backyard barbecue, you want to do something to jazz it up.

Think about renting a super cool dessert truck that serves gourmet donuts, cannolis, crepes, waffles, and ice cream.

You’ll be the “the hostess with the mostess,” the “princess of party planning,” the “guru of get-togethers.”

Here is a list of unique mobile dessert trucks that are sure to make your next party extra special:

Dessert Trucks

Glazed & Confused (Jersey City)

https://roaminghunger.com/glazed-confused-fresh-mini-donuts/

https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/truck/glazed-confused-mini-donuts/menu

This food truck is packed with fresh mini donuts. The flavors rotate daily and there’s always a new favorite.

A VIP package offers 1.5 hours of unlimited service. With the rental, you get to select any five flavors from the menu board some of which include Classic, American Pie, Funfetti, Salted Caramel Pretzel, and Fruity Pebbles.

Do you dare to taste the pulled pork donut? Apparently, this is a rare sight to catch but it does exist.

Flirty Desserts (New Brunswick)

https://roaminghunger.com/flirty-desserts/

https://www.facebook.com/FlirtyDesserts/

Flirty Desserts offers goodies like ice cream, cookies, fresh baked ice cream cookie sandwiches, Italian ice, milkshakes, cake-by-the-slice, cupcakes with ice cream fillings, and more. They also offer hot dogs and sausage and drinks including freshly brewed coffee, espresso, cappuccino, hot tea, hot chocolate, and more.

The food truck also specializes in custom cakes, character parties, fitness parties, candy buffets, sweet tables, and more.

The Brownie Bar (Jersey City)

https://roaminghunger.com/the-brownie-bar/

https://browniebar.com/

These are not your run-of-the-mill average brownies. They are gourmet brownies made with the best ingredients including batter made from 100% cacao chocolate, European-style butter, and fresh herbs and fruits for seasoning.

Of course, you can still get a traditional fudge browning from The Brownie Bar if you choose to do so. But, you may want to try the tropical twist brownie which is the toasted coconut almond, or sample the fruit-flavored Funfetti brownie.

For something even more unique, try mixing some spicy with the sweet with the Chili Chex Mix brownie. There are also alcohol-infused treats. Think about trying your favorite cocktail in brownie form.

Polka Dot Cake Shop (Photo Credit: Polka Dot Cake Shop) Polka Dot Cake Shop (Photo Credit: Polka Dot Cake Shop) loading...

Polkadot Cake Shop (Jersey City)

https://roaminghunger.com/polkadot-cupcake-shop/

https://polkadotcake.com/camper/

Have a wedding, birthday party, Sweet 16, corporate event, or some sort of other get-togethers? Customize the event with several packages to choose from at the Polkadot Cake Shop food truck.

They offer desserts like cookies, cupcakes, donuts, ice cream sammies, cannoli cones, and create-your-own-ice-cream-sundae-and-cupcake. They also offer hot cocoa and lemonade mobile bars.

Dilly Dilly Donuts (Plainfield)

https://roaminghunger.com/dilly-dilly-donuts/

https://dillydillydonuts.com/

What’s different about this mobile donut truck is that the mini donuts are made right in front of you so they are fresh and piping hot from the first delicious bite. The donuts are presented in a bag or a bucket with tons of tasty toppings to choose from.

Dilly Dilly offers mini donuts with a choice of standard toppings (powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, glaze, chocolate icing, or rainbow sprinkles) or specialty toppings (strawberry, lemon, blueberry, and maple glazes, and Fruity Pebbles).

Some featured donuts include The French Toast (powdered sugar and maple glaze), Tutti Fruity (classic glaze and Fruity Pebbles), and The Cookie Monster (powdered sugar, chocolate frosting, and Oreo cookie crumbles).

Dagostino’s Gelato and Specialty Desserts (Lacey Township)

https://roaminghunger.com/dagostinos-gelato-and-specialty-desserts/

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063958773896&_rdr

This unique food truck specializes in covering food in chocolate! Dagostino’s specializes in dipping fresh fruit, cheesecake, and even bacon in chocolate.

Their signature dish, however, is the cannoli stuffed strawberry: classic mascarpone and chocolate chip cream in a strawberry shell.

Cannoli World (Photo Credit: Cannoli World) Cannoli World (Photo Credit: Cannoli World) loading...

Cannoli World (Hammonton)

https://roaminghunger.com/cannoli-world/

https://www.cannoliworld.com/on-the-road

As the name says, this food truck specializes in all things “cannoli.” There are 31 different cannoli flavor options including banana cream pie, peanut butter fudge, pistachio, peaches n’ cream, red velvet, pineapple cheesecake, and mint chocolate chip, to name a few.

Some unique cannolis include The Blueberry Capital of the World Cannoli (authentic Italian ricotta cream infused with blueberries grown in Hammonton), Our Famous Italian Italian Mocha Cannoli (authentic Italian ricotta cream infused with fresh brewed Italian mocha coffee), The Wine Cannoli (authentic Italian ricotta cream mixed with pure grade raspberry wine with a chocolate twist….aka..Raspberry Wine Cannoli), and Pancakes and Syrup Cannoli (authentic Italian ricotta cream with pancakes and syrup mixed in…sort of like a breakfast dessert).

Just Dough It (Point Pleasant)

https://roaminghunger.com/just-dough-it/

This delightful food truck offers a variety of different dessert options that include sweets like chocolate chip cookie dough, s’mores cookie dough, Oreo dough, and more.

The cool thing is that many of these desserts are named after famous singers and bands (some hailing from New Jersey). Some include:

Hungry Heart (Bruce Springsteen): Oreo dough, chocolate ice cream, topped with Oreos, chocolate sprinkles, and whipped cream on top of a toasted waffle.

Jersey Girl (Bruce Springsteen): Chocolate chip cookie dough, cookie dough ice cream, Teddy Grahams, sprinkles, and whipped cream.

My Way (Frank Sinatra): Chocolate chip dough, Oreo dough, peanut butter dough, cookie dough ice cream, Reese’s, M&M’s, chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, and whipped cream.

Welcome to the Jungle (Guns n’ Roses): Brooklyn dough, cookie dough ice cream, chocolate chips, and whipped cream in a waffle cone.

Walk This Way (Aerosmith): Brownie batter dough, mint chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, Kit Kat, and whipped cream.

Kiersten’s Creations (Spring Lake)

https://roaminghunger.com/kierstens-creations/

https://kierstenscreations.com/

There is a little something here for everyone.

This unique food truck offers two flavors of chocolate mousse: traditional and peanut butter, ice cream sandwiches which consist of large homemade baked goods (confetti sugar, chocolate chip, peanut butter, and brownies) sandwiched between a large scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with fresh whipped cream, and three flavors of cheesecakes (traditional, strawberry shortcake, and brownie).

There are also tons of baked goods, ice cream sundaes, and more.

The Cupcake Carriage (Photo Credit: The Cupcake Carriage) The Cupcake Carriage (Photo Credit: The Cupcake Carriage) loading...

The Cupcake Carriage (Clifton)

https://roaminghunger.com/the-cupcake-carriage/

https://thecupcakecarriage.com/

This beautiful mobile bakery offers a treasure trove of custom cakes and cupcakes, according to its website. They provide several packages that include options for catering and entertainment.

Guests can choose from cupcakes, cakes, cake pops, cookie decorating kits, and made-to-order desserts.

The owner is a celebrity cake designer and has created several masterpieces for big names like DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, and many more.

The carriage also offers a workshop set-up, which provides cupcake and cookie decorating birthday parties for kids!

Sweet Escape (Little Falls)

https://roaminghunger.com/sweet-escape/

https://www.instagram.com/sweetescape_nj?hl=en

With waffles, ice cream, tiramisu, cannolis, and fried Oreos, this is not an average dessert food truck.

Two cool waffle dishes include the Crazy Banana (bananas with Nutella), and The Wapple (apple pie filling.)

The OreoFix (Jersey City)

https://roaminghunger.com/the-oreofix/

https://www.facebook.com/The-OreoFix-2118599318374478/

Be sure to make room for these desserts. Deep-fried Oreos and specialty Oreo desserts are the featured items of this food truck. Feel free to dress up your fried Oreos with peanut butter cups, salted caramel, Nutella, fruit, or even a maple bacon glaze.

The Pirate Cupcake (Photo Credit: The Pirate Cupcake) The Pirate Cupcake (Photo Credit: The Pirate Cupcake) loading...

The Pirate Cupcake (Milford)

https://roaminghunger.com/the-pirate-cupcake/

https://www.piratecupcake.com/

This cute cupcake truck is a must-have at your next big celebration. It’s filled with cup-sized cakes and everything is completely peanut and tree nut-free.

Popular cupcake flavors include the Classic Chocolate Birthday, Cherry Vanilla Coke, Strawberry Lemon, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Orange Creamsicle, Mountain Dew Lemon Lime, Oreo Red Velvet, Pumpkin Snickerdoodle, Caramel Apple, Maple Bacon and so many more.

The next event The Pirate Cupcake truck will be at is Federal Twist Vineyard in Stockton, NJ on Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for National Chocolate Cupcake Day.

The Sweet Ice Queen Truck (Wayne)

https://roaminghunger.com/the-sweet-ice-queen-truck/

https://www.yoursweetqueen.com/

This vintage ice cream truck with tons of flavors, toppings, root beer floats, and more will make any party or event so special, it will take you back to your childhood.

Popsie’s Truck (Jersey City)

https://roaminghunger.com/popsies-truck/

https://www.facebook.com/popsiesyummay

Popsie’s dessert truck is so unique because the key ingredient in all the desserts is RICE!

It serves up a variety of specialty drinks, desserts, and good eats.

Specialty drinks include signature taro, with tapioca in a variety of flavors such as mango, coconut, chocolate, and honeydew.

Popsie’s rice desserts feature steamed cakes, ice cream, jelly, and pounded rice, and are finished with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and tender mochi.

A must-try from Popsie’s truck is the rice crake. This is Popsie’s specialty crake: a flat cake made of soft and spongy rice, topped with butter, sugar, grated coconut, and finished with a homemade salted egg.

The Chimney Cake Factory (Photo Credit: The Chimney Cake Factory) The Chimney Cake Factory (Photo Credit: The Chimney Cake Factory) loading...

The Chimney Cake Factory (Monmouth)

https://roaminghunger.com/the-chimney-cake-factory/

https://thechimneycakefactory.com

This Transylvanian treat is prepared to hit the streets of New Jersey. Yes, a husband and wife team makes these delicious treats that come from Transylvania, in the heart of Romania.

This unique oven-baked pastry is also known as a stick cake or a stick donut. It is baked in the shape of a hollow cylinder and when it’s served warm out of the fire, the steam rising from the cake resembles a hot chimney.

Chimney cakes are made from as sweet yeast dough that is rolled into a long rope and baked around a cylinder. They are then coated in melted butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

Heaven on a stick!

House of Cupcakes (Princeton)

https://roaminghunger.com/house-of-cupcakes/

https://houseofcupcakes.com/pages/menu-1

The famous House of Cupcakes is home to some award-winning recipes---“The Cupcake Wars” champions!

Their freshly baked cupcakes come in a variety of divine flavors including Boston Cream Pie, Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake, Dulce de Leche, Margarita, Coconut Snowball, Espresso Brownie, Lemon Burst, Strawberry Daiquiri, S’mores, Salted Caramel, and Maple Walnut, to name a few.

Maddalena’s Cheesecake and Catering (Ringoes)

https://roaminghunger.com/maddalenas-cheesecake-and-catering/

https://www.facebook.com/MaddalenasCatering/

For 40 years, Maddalena’s has been making award-winning desserts. Mouth-watering cheesecake is the name of the game. Each cheesecake is made with the finest ingredients including 100% real dairy and pure Bourbon vanilla extract from Madagascar.

There are over 12 different cheesecake flavors to choose from which include gluten-free and keto options. At fairs, festivals, and private events, you can even grab cheesecake-on-a-stick or some apple crumb pie.

Amanda Bananas (Photo Credit: Amanda Bananas) Amanda Bananas (Photo Credit: Amanda Bananas) loading...

Amanda Bananas (Fairfield)

https://www.foodtrucksonthemove.com/trucks/amanda-bananas/

These banana-inspired treats are a healthy alternative to ice cream and frozen yogurt, made from 100% fruit. It’s dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan!

Signature treats include: The Banana Cream pie, or course (crushed graham crackers, Nutella, and whipped cream), Almond Joy (coconut, Hershey’s syrup, and chopped almonds), Banana Peach Cobbler (peaches, pound cake, and whipped cream), the Cracker Jack Sundae (Cracker Jacks, caramel, whipped cream, and peanut brittle), and The Fluff-A-Nutter (Fluff, peanut butter, and chopped Nutter Butter cookies), to name a few.

Mannino’s Cannoli Express (Pitman)

https://roaminghunger.com/manninos-cannoli-express/

https://gotcannolinj.com/

Gabriella Mannino has enjoyed making delicious, authentic Sicilian cannoli since she was a child. She used to help her family serve these decadent pastries from a car on the streets. When she was 17, she created Mannino’s Cannoli Express.

Her signature creation is the chocolate chip cannoli. Other flavors include blueberry and peach in the spring, and the fall, pumpkin, of course.

Served from September to November, the pumpkin cannoli is made with cinnamon, whole cloves, and allspice and then roasted until golden and soft. The pumpkin is then pureed and folded into a buffalo ricotta mixture that is so smooth and silky.

Tiramisu and Nutella, and Pistachio and Birthday Cake are two other popular cannoli flavors that are offered.

Crespella’s (Trenton)

https://roaminghunger.com/crespellas/

https://www.facebook.com/crespellacrepeandgelatobar/

If you love crepes, you’ll love this food truck. Each crepe is made to order, with batter poured directly on a hot plate while you wait.

Choose one of Crespella’s signature creations or fill your crepe with fresh ingredients from strawberries and chocolate to coconut and lemon powder.

A “must try” crepe is the S’mores. This signature creation is a warm crepe filled with melted Ghiradelli chocolate, graham cracker crumbles, and whipped cream.

Carnivale Donut Bar (Photo Credit: Carnivale Donut Bar) Carnivale Donut Bar (Photo Credit: Carnivale Donut Bar) loading...

Carnivale Donut Bar Truck (Mahwah)

http://www.donutbartruck.com

This truck is “home of the over-the-top shakes”, plus it features ice cream donut sandwiches, mini donuts, and hot cocoa floats.

The over-the-top shakes are served in a medium-size custom disposable cup each with a custom-styled rim, glazed donut on top, whipped cream dollop, and a unique straw and drizzle or sauce on top.

Such flavors include Oreo---Cookies n Cream shake with real Oreo cookie donuts on top with a Hershey’s Chocolate syrup drizzle, a vanilla frosted rim with Oreo cookie crumbs.

Reese’s---Reese’s Peanut Butter, Hershey’s chocolate syrup with Reese’s peanut butter donut on top, chocolate frosted rim with chopped nut pieces.

Banana Crème - Real Banana Shake with sliced bananas and a Hershey’s chocolate syrup Donut on top. Chocolate frosted rim lined with toasted coconut

Strawberry Shortcake - Strawberry and cake shake with sliced strawberries and a strawberry syrup Donut on top. Vanilla frosted rim with red sprinkles

Pumpkin (Seasonal) - Pumpkin Spice Shake with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal topped Donut on top and a special Pumpkin Pie sauce drizzle. Vanilla frosted rim with seasonal sprinkles

Mini donut flavors include French Toast, Oreo, Reese’s, Apple Crisp, and Salted Caramel.

Ice Cream Donut Sandwiches are glazed donuts cut in half and filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with toppings, sauces, and whipped cream. Flavors include French Toast, Strawberry Shortcake, Salted Caramel, and more.

Cha-Yen Food Truck (Easthampton)

https://roaminghunger.com/cha-yen/

Shaved ice and bubble teas are Cha-Yen’s specialties. The snow ice is fluffy and topped with all sorts of crazy tasty jellies. The bubble teas are creamy and scrumptious.

Cupcake Carnivale (Moorestown)

http://cupcakecarnivale.com/

Over 50 unique cupcake flavors are served from this dessert truck including fruity pebbles, strawberry lemonade, and coffee-toffee crunch.

Other signature cupcakes include:

Chocolate Root Beer Float: Chocolate Cupcake with Root Beer Cream Cheese Frosting.

The Man Cake: Chocolate-Guinness Stout Beer Cupcake topped with Peanut Butter-Maple Buttercream Frosting & Candied Bacon.

Strawberry “Margaritaville”: Strawberry-Tequila Cupcake with Salted Key Lime Cream Cheese Frosting.

Coconut-Raspberry Macaroon: Almond Cupcake topped with Coconut Buttercream Frosting & Raspberry Drizzle and Toasted Coconut Flakes.

Jammin Crepes (Photo Credit: Jammin Crepes) Jammin' Crepes (Photo Credit: Jammin Crepes) loading...

Jammin’ Crepes (Princeton)

https://www.jammincrepes.com/the-flyin-crepeze-mobile-food-truck/

“The Flying Crepeze” is ready to roll and bring signature farm-to-table sweet and savory crepes to your next adventure.

There are breakfast flavored crepe options including The Bacon Scrambler (free-range scrambled eggs, thick-cut smokehouse bacon, and a blend of melting cheese).

Savory crepes are also served including The Jammin’ Turkey Club which is oven-roasted turkey breast, thick-cut smokehouse bacon, mozzarella, and local greens served with their seasonal house chutney and fresh horseradish root aioli.

Vegetarians will enjoy crepes such as the Vegan Hummus and Pickles which includes sweet potato hummus coupled with the house beet-infused pickled turnips, fresh cucumbers, mixed greens, and zaatar aioli on a gluten-free, vegan crepe.

Sweet-tooth lovers will enjoy dessert-like crepes including the Lemon and Lavender crepe which features a squeeze of fresh lemon and a shake of organic lavender-infused sugar.

The Orchard Toasty Crepe is a classic cinnamon toast made with local spiced apples and The Nut-Cho-Tella is a blend of freshly roasted hazelnuts, almonds, and cocoa.

Lexylicious (Princeton)

https://www.lexylicious.com/

This is New Jersey’s award-winning ice cream sandwich truck, specializing in custom-made ice cream sandwiches.

The trucks come with a set menu of its most popular cookie flavors and classic ice cream flavors. Guests can just pony up to the truck, and order ice cream sandwiches, ice cream by the scoop, or even just plain cookies.

Shore Shake (Jersey Shore)

https://www.shoreshake.com/

This cool food truck can be seen at farmers’ markets up and down the Jersey Shore. It specializes in various shake options made with all-natural, healthy ingredients.

The famous Shore Shake includes almond milk, banana, cocoa, cinnamon, and honey/agave. The Garden State shake features coconut water, cucumber, spinach, pineapple, apple, and lemon. Berry Strong contains milk, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, yogurt, and orange. Other shake flavors include Straw-Nana, Coco Tropicale, and Peaches n’ Cream.

Milkshake flavors include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, coffee, Oreo, and malted.

Vegan and dairy-free options are available as well.

Mr. Cooper’s Funneland (Jersey City)

https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/truck/mr-cooper-s-funneland/menu

Just like the name says, this food truck is all about the funnel cake. It takes a Jersey Shore boardwalk classic treat and inserts its own, unique flair.

Of course, you can indulge in funnel cakes, both original and mini with a variety of toppings. But think about trying fried Oreos dipped in the funnel cake batter. The chicken and waffles feature three fried chicken breasts and half Belgian waffles. The Chicken and Red Velvet waffle feature a sweet and savory combo. Then there’s the Turkey Funnelburger -- a savory turkey patty placed under bacon and between two chunks of funnel cake bliss.

Waffle de Lys (Paramus)

https://www.waffledelys.com/

This food truck specializes in fresh, made-to-order, award-winning Belgian waffles. They are caramelized on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside. Plus, there are thousands of ways to dress them up. Each waffle is customized for each guest with a choice of the finest toppings imported from France from salted caramel to melted brie to raspberry coulis and caramelized hazelnut crumbs.

Doughnut Evolution (New Brunswick)

http://doughnutevolution.com/

These decadent doughnuts are made from scratch. They are yeast-raised, brioche-style doughnuts that are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. The doughnuts are made using premium ingredients such as Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, Ferrero Rocher candy, fresh fruits, and more.

Popular doughnut flavors served include Nutty Nutella, Holy Cannoli, Strawberry Shorty, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and its signature doughnut — the S’mores.

