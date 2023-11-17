NJ real estate pros need to attend this one-of-a-kind event

There are more people involved in the real estate industry in this state than ever before. And so many focus on the investment side of the industry. After all, there’s so much money to be made in real estate investing, particularly in a state like NJ where the stakes are high but so is the income when you win.

So here’s the real estate investment event you need to know about. The Newark Summit for Real Estate Investment, Economic Development & Placemaking is a must-attend event for New Jersey real estate professionals.

Set for Dec. 4, the summit anticipates a turnout of over 750 industry experts. Notable speakers include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Gov. Phil Murphy.

Taking place at the iconic Ironside Newark located at 110 Edison Place, the day-long gathering promises discussions led by key figures, principals, investors, developers, owners and advisors.

The focus spans various important aspects of the business such as real estate investment, economic development, innovation, operations, culture, capital markets, and design.

This event covers a diverse range of topics, featuring discussions on new innovations and trends, the dynamics between neighborhood-influenced versus developer-designed placemaking, and the prominence of Newark over areas like Jersey City, Brooklyn, West Side/Hudson Yards, FiDi, Philadelphia, and DC.

Also, the summit delves into crucial themes such as sustainability in the built environment, affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, the exploration of emerging neighborhoods, enclaves, and development opportunities.

For real estate professionals seeking insight, networking, and a deeper understanding of the evolving real estate landscape, this event stands as an opportunity to learn and grow your business.

Registering for this event could offer invaluable connections and knowledge crucial for staying ahead in the industry.

For more Info and to register, click here.

