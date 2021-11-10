NJ ranks near the bottom of states in new driving category (Opinion)

New Jersey has the distinction of being the state with the highest property taxes. We also rank lowest in business-friendly states and high car insurance.

We were also at the top of the list for percentage of COVID-related deaths, until Mississippi took the top spot a couple of months ago.

Now, according to Zutobi.com, our state ranks 48th in states ready for electric vehicles, or EV's as they're being called.

There are some electric vehicle charging stations in the town next to me but they are few and far between. I see more and more Teslas on the road, but other than charging them at home you have to scramble to find a charging station out in public areas.

They just have to give the appearance of doing something good and righteous.

The government is pushing for more people to drive electric vehicles and manufacturers are trying to make them more affordable and plentiful.

They are not as environmentally friendly as they might appear because you have to use electricity to charge them, and disposal of the batteries is an environmental nightmare.

Things don’t need to make sense for them to become popular or the government to push them heavily in this day and age. They just have to give the appearance of doing something good and righteous. No doubt, it's just one of the many things historians will look back at and laugh at hysterically.

So maybe being near the bottom of the list means that we’re a little smarter than the rest of the country. Nah, just slower.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.