NJ rally on Tuesday to fight Rutgers COVID vax mandate (Opinion)

Rutgers University was one of the first colleges in the country to mandate the COVID vaccine, leading the way for mandates in educational institutions throughout the country.

Lucrative public-private partnerships and multiple conflicts of interest may have muddied the waters as Rutger’s COVID policy was created prompting serious questions as to whether the institution is more invested in following science or leading it in a pre-ordained direction.

The Children's Health Defense New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapters are holding a rally next Tuesday in support of the plaintiffs in the Rutgers mandate case.

The rally will be held at the James A. Byrne US Courthouse at 601 Market Street in Philadelphia from 9 am to 12 noon. A little history to the legal proceedings of CHD vs. Rutgers.

In August 2021, Children’s Health Defense joined 18 students to file a lawsuit in federal court against Rutgers University over its decision to mandate COVID vaccines for students attending school in the fall. The lawsuit alleged Rutgers’ policy, which included those attending class remotely, was a violation of the right to informed consent and the right to refuse unwanted medical treatments.

On Sept. 9, 2022, more than a year after CHD initially sued the university, Judge Quraishi granted Rutgers’ motion to dismiss. In January of 2023, lead attorney Julio Gomez filed the first appeal brief and appendix on behalf of CHD with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia after CHD lost in the district court.

Close-up medical syringe with a vaccine. MarianVejcik GettyImages loading...

Among other things, CHD asserts that the District Court of New Jersey didn’t follow the legal standard when it dismissed CHD’s case. This legal case is important to every New Jerseyan and every American to maintain your rights over your health and your body.

Even months and after this vaccine and its mandates have been shown to be ineffective and even harmful, this fight goes on. Even the Cleveland Clinic in its latest reports points out the COVID contradictions of the CDC.

This will happen again if we don't stand up against the government and its affiliates.

Again, the rally is Tuesday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the U.S. Courthouse, 601 Market St., Philadelphia. Bus transportation is still in the works by the Children's Health Defense organization. You can reach out to them at nj.team@childrenshealthdefense.org if you are interested in getting a seat on the bus.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

