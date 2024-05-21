Last week, my friend Peter who owns the Ewing Diner in Mercer County (and yes, delivers a consistently delicious breakfast daily to the morning crew) invited me to speak at the opening of the annual Greek Festival at St. George's Church.

The kitchen team was nice enough to send me home with some delicious souvlaki, gyros, and tzatziki. Of course, the food was delicious.

And when it came up on the show, we were flooded with restaurant recommendations. We started with Greek and then turned to Mexican, Italian, and even Thai. I hope you didn't miss my attempt at pronouncing some of the more authentic names.

Pithari Taverno in Highland Park

Kostas in Tuckerton

Mia Famiglia in Milburn

Pru Thai in Clifton and Pennington

Jozanna's in Middlesex Boro

El Oaxaqueno in New Brunswick

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

