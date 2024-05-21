6 ethnic restaurant gems in NJ you need to check out
Last week, my friend Peter who owns the Ewing Diner in Mercer County (and yes, delivers a consistently delicious breakfast daily to the morning crew) invited me to speak at the opening of the annual Greek Festival at St. George's Church.
The kitchen team was nice enough to send me home with some delicious souvlaki, gyros, and tzatziki. Of course, the food was delicious.
And when it came up on the show, we were flooded with restaurant recommendations. We started with Greek and then turned to Mexican, Italian, and even Thai. I hope you didn't miss my attempt at pronouncing some of the more authentic names.
Pithari Taverno in Highland Park
Kostas in Tuckerton
Mia Famiglia in Milburn
Pru Thai in Clifton and Pennington
Jozanna's in Middlesex Boro
El Oaxaqueno in New Brunswick
