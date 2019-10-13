NJ preschool teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old

A teacher at Head Start in Morris County was arrested after police said he was reported for making sexual contact with a three-year-old child.

Thomas H. Meier, 35, of Mount Arlington, was charged with second degree sexual assault and second degree endangering the welfare of a child, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp announced.

On October 8, a coworker saw Meier carry out an act of sexual contact upon a three-year old child and reported the incident to staff and police, according to Knapp. The gender of the child was not disclosed by police.

The preschool program includes children between the ages of three and five years old, according to the Head Start of Morris County website.

Meier was taken to Morris County jail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 or Morris Township Police at 973-326-7480.

More from New Jersey 101.5: