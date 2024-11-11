NJ police seize $400K cash, 8 pounds of weed in major drug bust

💊 Trio moved drugs throughout North Jersey and New York, officials say

FORT LEE — Three Bergen County men have been arrested after a months-long investigation into their drug trafficking ring, according to authorities.

Roman Morillo, 39, of Fort Lee; Brandon Morillo, 31, of Lodi; and Joseph Diaz, 34, of Fort Lee were arrested after detectives searched their residences on Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

In July, detectives began their investigation into Roman Morillo.

They found that Morillo and the two other men were involved in a drug ring that transported drugs throughout Bergen County and into New York, prosecutors said.

When detectives executed search warrants of the men's homes, they reported finding:

💊 $395,000 in cash

💊 Around 28,700 counterfeit prescription-pressed pills containing fentanyl

💊 412 grams of cocaine

💊 8 pounds of marijuana

💊 82 grams of methamphetamine pills

💊 2 firearms including one ghost guns

Roman Morillo is charged with second-degree intent to distribute fentanyl pills, third-degree conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills, and third-degree money laundering.

Brandon Morillo is charged with second-degree intent to distribute fentanyl pills, second-degree money laundering, second-degree weapon possession with drugs, third-degree intent to distribute cocaine, third-degree intent to distribute meth, third-degree conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills, third-degree possession of an unserialized firearm, and third-degree convicted felon having a firearm.

Diaz is charged with first-degree intent to distribute cocaine, second-degree intent to distribute fentanyl pills, second-degree intent to distribute marijuana, second-degree weapon possession with drugs, third-degree conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills, and third-degree money laundering.

