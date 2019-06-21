NJ police officer keeps kids calm after lockdown

Westfield police vehicle (Westfield police)

Sometimes being a hero is as simple as buying ice cream.

Officer Matthew O'Holla from the Westfield Police Department is today's #BlueFriday honoree.

Kids at Westfield's Tamaques School after-school program were in lockdown on Thursday with the incident involving an armed man in the parking lot. Officer O'Holla was assigned to provide security for the school the following day and after the kids offered to buy him ice cream as a thank you, he stepped up and bought ice cream for the whole group.

Another example of the caring and thoughtful nature of our uniformed police officers. Officer O'Holla and the Westfield PD represent the best New Jersey has to offer.

