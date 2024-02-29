NJ police: Dog found in bag near dumpster, kennel owner arrested

MAHWAH — A township man who owns a kennel and works as an animal control officer has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Richard A. Dubarton III, 57, was taken into custody on Feb. 22, following an investigation that began with the discovery of a near-death dog near a dumpster, northjersey.com and other outlets report.

Dubarton is the owner and operator of Aranwood Kennels. A customer of the kennel spotted a malnourished dog in a plastic garbage bag near the kennel's dumpster on Feb. 19. When the customer alerted Dubarton, he said that someone must have dumped the dog there, reports say.

The customer contacted authorities the next day, and an investigation learned that police in Irvington, where Dubarton is an animal control officer, had given Dubarton custody of the dog in question.

A search warrant of Dubarton's property led to the removal of 37 dogs, reports say. The dogs were cared for and given to local rescues.

According to news sources, Dubarton was employed as an animal control officer for several jurisdictions, and police said they have all been contacted and notified of Dubarton's alleged actions.

The city of Plainfield acknowledged the matter on social media. Officials noted that the city had entered into a contract with Aranwood Kennels after a contract with Plainfield Humane Society expired.

"We assure you that we are actively seeking a resolution to this unforeseen setback," the city wrote.

Dubarton has a court date of March 8. According to northjersey.com, he's been charged with exposure of an animal to adverse conditions; failure to provide necessary care to an animal; failure to provide a sanitary environment for an animal; failure to provide access to water to an animal; and failure to provide medical care to an animal resulting in serious bodily injury.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to police for comment, and for information about Dubarton's legal representation.

The condition of the dog discovered near the dumpster is not known.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5