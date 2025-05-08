🔴 Piscataway police officer is suspended after arrest

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A Piscataway police officer has been caught on video following women and a girl around in stores while off-duty and sexually aroused, according to authorities.

Wesley Kliwinski, 37, of Hamilton, was arrested on May 1, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

He's charged with third-degree child endangerment by engaging in sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and harassment, which is a disorderly person's offense.

Prosecutors said Kliwinski, who has served as a Piscataway police officer since 2016, was taken to the Middlesex County jail and released pending a court hearing.

Kliwinski is accused of following women around in stores on two separate days, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NJ.com.

The disturbing incidents happened in South Plainfield stores on April 22 and April 29, court documents reportedly said.

In one instance, Kliwinski was accused of following an 11-year-old girl while watching pornography on his phone.

State pension records show Kliwinski earns an annual salary of $124,580. He was suspended after his arrest, a Piscataway spokesperson said to mycentraljersey.com.

"The arrest of Officer Wesley Kliwinski on serious charges is deeply concerning and does not reflect the values and standards of the Piscataway Police Department. We hold our officers to a high standard and any allegations of criminal conduct are taken extremely seriously," spokesperson Gene Wilk said.

In a July 2016 Facebook post, Piscataway police said Kliwinski is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served two deployments during Operation Enduring Freedom, the official name for the Global War on Terror in Afghanistan.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3287.

