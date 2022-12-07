One thing great about the holidays is that it brings families together. Of course, that's provided you get along with your family. I kid. But there are so many great in New Jersey that has become a tradition for many families.

Each year my wife and I take our sons out to dinner at the Cheesecake Factory before we all go shopping at the Freehold Raceway Mall. Of course, we split up and this year we'll be hiding our presents in bags that we had to bring with us. That's it! I'm getting everyone reusable bags for Christmas. Surely the kids would like that better than the new Madden game. ;)

But seriously, New Jersey has so many great places and activities that can bring families together over the holiday, many can only happen here. So I asked, what are your family traditions that can only happen in New Jersey? These can be great if you're looking to start a tradition of your own.

John Kensil

We like going to Smithville for the Christmas stores and village.

Suzy Rose Yengo

We used to go to Hiram's hot dogs where my parents dated (Jersey City/Bronx)..then go to the Colgate click and hear about my dad swimming across the channel.

John Godzieba AP loading...

Regina Arcuri

I attend every Christmas Day the reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware.

Susan Rochester Zucconi

When my sons were small, the Christmas lights at PNC were fun for them.

Mike Darkwater

Take a ride down to the Forsythe refuge in Port Republic N J off old rt 9 , with all our Dogs , it is a nine-mile drive with an observation tower and freshwater loc surrounded by Brigitine bay . Lots of wildlife there close up, ducks, deer, and Eagles. They even have an education center as you enter. A small fee is charged to enter. Run by U S Fish and Wildlife Service.

Electric Christmas tree Jayshiao loading...

Tina Louise Cook

Go to Martels in Hamilton. I've taken my son, step & foster kids there too. It's been around forever, now 2nd or 3rd generation. They have characters and a walk-through Christmas wonderland all run on donations. Some years the neighboring homes decorate and have characters as well. Great family tradition

