Major traffic alert for New Jersey-Pennsylvania commuters

⛔ Traffic alert issued for drivers who travel between NJ and PA

⛔ A major Bridge deck rehabilitation project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge has started

⛔ 2 New Jersey bound lanes will be shut until right before Memorial Day

If you use the Delaware Memorial Bridge to travel between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, there’s important new information about a Bridge deck rehabilitation project.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority has announced the two left lanes of the bridge heading toward New Jersey will be closed until right before the long Memorial Day weekend for repairs to the driving surface of the roadway

The DRBA is also advising motorists an additional third lane will shut down during the overnight hours for concrete pouring operations.

Courtesy DRBA Courtesy DRBA loading...

A limited-use bypass lane

During the rehab project, for the next three months a bypass lane will divert some traffic around the construction zone.

This bypass lane, which channels traffic to the exterior lane of the Delaware-bound span, is recommended for passenger cars bound for the New Jersey Turnpike only. Commercial vehicles are not permitted to use the bypass lane.

Delays may be unavoidable

“While the project has been designed to minimize traffic delays to the extent possible, motorists may encounter them, particularly during rush hour time periods and peak weekend travel times," David Hoppenjans, the chief engineer for the DRBA said.

He noted all of the rehab work is expected to be completed prior to May 25.

Courtesy DRBA Courtesy DRBA loading...

Stay alert and slow down

Commuters and travelers are being urged to be extra careful and to stay alert in and around construction zones, and obey all posted speed limit signs.

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

