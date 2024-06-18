NJ parents outraged over booty-clapping video for event at school

NEWARK – Newark’s West Side High School would have been the venue for a raunchy basketball tournament come July but the event has been canceled, according to TAPinto Newark.

A video used to promote the “Nuttin’ But Azz/NBA Baddies Basketball Tournament” with a cash prize had a row of scantily clad women bending over and twerking to the Sexyy Red song "Get it Sexyy."

News 12 reported that the promotional video was filmed at the school during normal hours.

Newark resident Denise Cole asked the reporter: “How do we get someone in our school – or females in our school – twerking, naked, during time school is in, on chairs that read West Side?”

The video is hard to come by now, but a person shared a copy on Facebook with the caption “I need Newark Board of Education to explain to me why this is happening at West Side High School.”

Parents are now looking for answers about the approval process for the event and who dropped the ball. At this time, a lot of questions remain.

School district’s spokeswoman Nancy Deering told TAPinto Newark that the district in no way sponsored the “demeaning” tournament or what it stands for.

According to EventBrite, organizer Big Fendi had tickets ranging from $50 to $500.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom