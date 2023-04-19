NJ outdoor skills series teaches you how to be a survival expert

Why do I fall asleep every night watching "Naked and Afraid"?

You know, this is the reality series where two people are assigned to go out into some of the toughest natural environments in the world and survive with no clothes, no food, and no tools except for one they’re allowed to bring with them.

And why is that show and other wilderness survival shows are so popular? Because people are intrigued by the concept of man vs. nature; being able to conquer the outdoors, and the skills required to do so. This is why I thought that the outdoor skill series being presented by the Great Gorge would be so interesting.

It’s a far cry from the original Playboy club that was once situated on this land back in the 70s.

Not to mention different versions of ski resorts through a series of owners, but today the Great Gorge is a magnificent golf club with acres and acres of the great outdoors. It’s also an adventure park, restaurant, and fun outdoor destination where they have pretty much every outdoor activity you can think of, including an amazing obstacle course containing rope walks, climbing elements and zip lines, etc.

But the outdoor skill series located in the most rugged part of the property, TreScape, could really teach you essential skills needed to survive in the great outdoors. They’ll have experienced instructors guiding you through fire building, water purification, knot tying, and shelter building while fostering a fun, competitive atmosphere.

Now, while this outdoor skills program may not guarantee you the skills you need to survive on an African savanna, it does have the potential to make you a true survival expert, emphasizing practical skills that can be used in real-life situations. According to the website, thegreatgorge.com, this program is an excellent investment for anyone who loves outdoor adventure.

Then after the challenge is over, unlike naked and afraid where you’re carted off at the end in the back of a pick up truck, naked and depleted, here you can enjoy a beautiful, gourmet dinner

If this sounds like you or someone you know, check it all out.

Or email: info@treescapeadventurepark.com

Or call 862.801.7028

