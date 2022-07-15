NJ mother killed, 3 children hurt as truck hits minivan in Freehold, police say

FREEHOLD — An Ocean County mother was killed and her three children hurt, one critically, when a pick-up truck collided head-on with their minivan, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday.

On Thursday around 5 p.m., police responded to the area of Siloam Road and Old Turkey Swamp Road in Freehold Township.

First responders found three vehicles had been involved in the crash — a Ford F-350 driven by a 53-year-old man from Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 42-year-old woman from the Township of Ocean and a Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old Jackson resident.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene and her 3-year-old daughter was flown to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition.

Two other siblings in the vehicle, ages 9 and 13, were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening,

Based on early investigation, Linskey said it appears the pickup truck left the southbound lane of Siloam Road and briefly struck the Honda, before crashing head-on with the minivan.

Both surviving drivers remained at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it has been urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Detective Lt. Joseph Winowski at 732-294-5139.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving