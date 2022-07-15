NJ mother killed, 3 children hurt as truck hits minivan in Freehold, police say
FREEHOLD — An Ocean County mother was killed and her three children hurt, one critically, when a pick-up truck collided head-on with their minivan, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday.
On Thursday around 5 p.m., police responded to the area of Siloam Road and Old Turkey Swamp Road in Freehold Township.
First responders found three vehicles had been involved in the crash — a Ford F-350 driven by a 53-year-old man from Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 42-year-old woman from the Township of Ocean and a Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old Jackson resident.
The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene and her 3-year-old daughter was flown to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition.
Two other siblings in the vehicle, ages 9 and 13, were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening,
Based on early investigation, Linskey said it appears the pickup truck left the southbound lane of Siloam Road and briefly struck the Honda, before crashing head-on with the minivan.
Both surviving drivers remained at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it has been urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Detective Lt. Joseph Winowski at 732-294-5139.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
