NJ newborn killed after car hits utility pole, police say

HACKENSACK — A four-week old newborn was killed when a family's car hit a utility pole on Saturday night, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The vehicle, also carrying the baby's mother and father, hit the pole around 9:15 p.m. on Passaic Street, causing head trauma to the baby, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The infant was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to Musella, who did not disclose the condition of the parents, the identity of those involved or the circumstances of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Hackensack Police Department.

