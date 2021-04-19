NJ needs packed events with thousands of strangers, now! (Opinion)

It's long past the time that NJ residents should be gathering in large groups, enjoying the company of fellow normals watching events and getting back to life. Entertainment venues across the state have suffered tremendous economic loss at the hands of an unnecessary lockdown which deprived citizens of their economic and civil liberties. Given the facts that more than 200 million Americans have contracted coronavirus, 55% had natural immunity to start and there are treatments available to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness, long before the so-called vaccine, the lockdowns were a criminal act.

Instead of recognizing the mistake and owning up by reopening everything, as they are doing in states across the country, NJ government is still "crisis acting". Most recently over the weekend, shutting down an outdoor venue which was clearly not even violating the absurd restrictions. Even if you stupidly buy into the propaganda pushed by the elites, that you should fear humans who don't live in your home, there is literally no such thing as an outside "super-spreader" event.

Remember, how Fauci and Murphy told you that BLM protests/riots were fine because of the important political expression? Remember when hundreds of thousands gathered at the Sturgis Bike Rally and no one got sick? Remember the Super Bowl, the Alabama National Championship? Spring Break? Right. All fine. The so-called curve flattened despite all of these events. So cops had to stand down while riots and cop-hating protests took place, but they have to jump into action over an outside drag race? Come on NJ, we need to do a lot better.

By the way, for most, the COVID survival rate is 99.8% and there is no difference in the curve between lockdown and no lockdown areas. Are you ready to get back to normal?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

