NJ native is at the center of the latest abortion firestorm (Opinion)

The Supreme Court Justice who authored the opinion draft about Roe vs. Wade is a New Jersey native and distinguished native son.

Justice Samuel Alito was born in Trenton, grew up in neighboring Hamilton, graduated Steinert High School as the valedictorian, and attended Rutgers and Princeton. He's as Jersey as it gets.

Alito also served as the U.S Attorney for the District of New Jersey in the late 1980s. He became a member of the Supreme Court in January 2006.

Those are impressive accomplishments for the son of an immigrant, but that doesn't matter to the mob. A mob of angry low information, radical, emotional hemophiliacs descended on Justice Alito's house in Alexandria, Virginia, last night.

With little knowledge of civics, the law, and the implications of his draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, they screamed and made threats outside of his home.

Across the country, angry, emotional, violent protesters firebombed Christian centers and vandalized Christian churches. The message is clear: If you don't agree with us, we will hurt you.

Imagine being a member of Alito's family inside their house, or neighbors who live on his street. Pretty terrifying stuff.

If the decision is ultimately overturned, it would probably not affect those protesting outside. It would be decided in states by their representatives who were elected by the people who live in that state. That's how our system works.

For those who don't read much about issues and just react on raw emotions because it's somehow empowering, here is a painful truth. Even their Supreme Court hero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did not believe the Roe v. Wade decision was correct.

Abortion-Rights Activists Demonstrate Across The Country Getty Images loading...

That matters little to the group Ruth Sent Us, who threatened to burn Catholic churches.

More than 80% of the women in this country already either live in a state where abortion is legal or are within a 200-mile drive (or bus or train ride) of a state where abortion is legal.

Companies like Amazon and Citibank offer to pay the travel and living expenses of employees seeking abortion services in another state. Also, organizations have sprung up (or are springing up) around the country that are ready, willing, and able to fund the travel, meal, lodging and medical expenses of any woman who wants to travel to another state to have an abortion.

Leaked Report Indicates Supreme Court Set To Overturn Roe v. Wade Getty Images loading...

Before you scream at your neighbor or put up a sign in your yard or join an activist group that throws a Molotov cocktail through a window of a Christian support group, take a deep breath. Do some reading and find out the facts of the draft and what the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision would mean and how our system actually works.

Then you can have a rational conversation about the issue if you care enough to do so. It's not the first time something with earth-shaking national implications comes from a person from Jersey. We're used to that.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: