NJ native Fetty Wap arrested at Newark Liberty Airport on Friday

Rapper Fetty Wap had a run-in with the cops, yet again.

He was arrested on Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport, after his ankle monitor went off while going through airport security.

A rep for the Port Authority Police Department for New York and New Jersey confirmed to XXL Magazine that Fetty, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at Terminal C at around 1:40 p.m. after the alert from his monitor— which the star wears stemming from a federal racketeering case months ago.

There also was a warrant out for his arrest, related to some type of public disturbance in North Bergen.

As of Saturday, he had posted bail and was released following the arrest processing, XXL reported.

If you didn't know, Fetty Wap is a New Jersey native, born in Paterson.

He has made headlines several times this year.

His 4-year-old daughter passed away back in June due to “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies," according to TMZ.

Wap was then arrested just a few months ago, accused of being involved in a huge drug ring in Long Island, New York, and parts of New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors said the rapper had been helping distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across the two states.

As he was at an airport, prosecutors now might speculate that he was attempting to leave the state.

