NJ must end taxpayer subsidies for electric vehicles — and make them pay more! (Opinion)

Seeing the fire on 295 on Monday where firefighters had to use thousands and thousands of additional gallons of water to get the battery fires under control, got me thinking.

Last March a car fire after a crash in which the driver was killed, it took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the one car fire.

Electric Cars Battery Fires AP loading...

We heard a caller share a story about a house fire that reignited the following day after the EVs in the garage started to burn.

We heard firefighters weigh in on the news talking about an EV battery remaining on fire even after being submerged in a dumpster full of water for hours.

Beyond the dangers of the battery fires that require additional water, man hours, and higher risk to our firefighters, there's the moral question of how the batteries get to the cars in the first place.

There is no shortage of reports across the globe detailing forced labor and child slavery contributing to the mining for critical battery materials.

Eco-Conscious Cars: States with the Most Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Shutterstock loading...

I'm not here to solve all the world's problems today. Our relationship with the Chinese communists is something that needs to be addressed at the national level and won't be corrected overnight. Although I am in favor of banning Chinese government operatives and any company cozy with the CCP, from purchasing farmland in the U.S.

I'm in favor of taking a long look at whether we are doing a total disservice to American working families and small businesses by even allowing these batteries to come into the country. But that's all for a longer discussion.

Telsa CEO Elon Musk Unveils New Vehicle Getty Images loading...

Right now, I want to address three things that are most bothersome regarding EVs.

First, there is no reason why EV purchases are not subject to a sales tax like every other vehicle.

Second, the government offers up to a $4,000 credit for EV owners in New Jersey. Why does the guy who's shopping for a car valued between $55,000 and $75,000 get a windfall from working-class taxpayers?

Third, we have woefully and dangerously underestimated to challenge to fight fires when the EVs get into accidents.

Firefighters risking their safety are being asked to step up their game, deploy harmful chemicals and tens of thousands of gallons of water, working for hours longer than normal to put out a fire on a toxic battery.

We had a call from a 40-year firefighter in Iselin. He explained that the department purchased two pieces of equipment to increase their capabilities of fighting these battery fires. The cost was about $40,000. And that's just two pieces of equipment and one department. Who should pay that bill? Local Woodbridge Township taxpayers? Gas taxpayers? It's time for EV owners to pay their share.

State Sen. Ed Durr, R-Gloucester, called in to share his support of my position on a surcharge for the added cost to our firefighting community.

My solution is simple. Drive your EV. Rail against fossil fuels on social media. Virtue signal, save the planet ... do it all, just don't expect the rest of us to pay for your mid-life climate crisis.

I propose a registration fee for every EV, in addition to the reinstatement of the sales tax and the elimination of the rebates.

The fee, potentially $750-$1,000 would be dedicated to fire companies around the state to better equip and train firefighters to deal with the very real consequences of allowing EVs on Jersey roadways.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born