NJ music icon comes home to share his talent

My man Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg brings his Jersey All-Star friends back to the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ.

You’ll remember Richie from his days on the Conan O’Brien TV show where he spent 25 years on the show.

Richie has played with the biggest names in the business including Bruce Springsteen, Little Steven, Diana Ross, The Allman Brothers Band, Jon Bon Jovi, Darlene Love, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and so many others. Packed in his suitcase will be horn player extraordinaire Mark “Luv Man” Pender also from his Conan TV days.

LaBamba has also lined up John Cafferty, New Jersey icon Bobby Bandiera, the best horn section in the business. From his Conan show and Southside Johnny, a who’s who of talented horns will be pounding out the sounds Sunday night at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park doors open at 6 p.m.

Willie Nile.Tony Pallagrosi.LaBamba.Pat DiNizio.John Eddie.89 (2) loading...

There is a couple of opening acts and the great thing about this show is that the proceeds go to Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean County who help feed the needy here in New Jersey. Richie and the band are asking you to bring a canned item or dry good as a donation; a portion of the proceeds will also go to the cause.

I have had the pleasure of hosting a portion of this event and the energy in the room and after the show will carry you straight through the holidays. This band brings it, I hope you get a ticket and enjoy the show; it’s another great way to enjoy the holidays with friends and family.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

