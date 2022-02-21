JERSEY CITY — A woman and her boyfriend were charged with child endangerment after her 5-year-old son ingested methamphetamine.

The boy took the drug on Friday, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, who took the unusual step of disclosing the relationship between the individuals charged but not the identities of the 20-year-old mother and the 22-year-old man.

The prosecutor said she withheld the names to protect the identity of the child, who is in good health.

Suarez also did not disclose the circumstances of how the child got the drug.

The pair was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first appearances before a judge.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that increases the heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature. It is used in prescription form to treat obesity and ADHA, according to the DEA.

Improper use can cause convulsions, cardiovascular collapse, stroke or death.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.