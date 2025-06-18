🔴 Recent rain is perfect for mosquitoes to multiply

Mosquitoes are out in full force throughout New Jersey after the state experienced its fifth-wettest May on record, according to officials.

The irritating insects are a staple of every summer in the Garden State.

But a worrying trend over the past few years is that mosquito season starts earlier and ends later, according to Scott Crans, the administrator of the Office of Mosquito Control Coordination within the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The mosquito experts use New Jersey Light Traps to track mosquito behavior. The devices, which were invented in New Jersey in the 1930s, are checked several times a week to see how many mosquitoes there are.

A mosquito stands upon human skin.(USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)

New Jersey got more than seven inches of rain in May, according to New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson. Mosquitoes only need centimeters of water to breed.

"This year, those population numbers started out fairly high because we had an early start to the mosquito season," Crans said.

Mosquito-borne illnesses in New Jersey

More mosquitoes mean more itchy bites and more chances to transmit deadly diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

In 2024, two people died from West Nile virus in New Jersey. There were also two cases of EEE in humans last summer, which is more than usual.

Typically, these diseases aren't detected in mosquitoes until June.

"Already, we have West Nile virus activity statewide," Carns said.

Several mosquitoes that were collected in Oradell, NJ during a search for possible West Nile virus infection are seen on display (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

This year, virus activity was first detected in April.

Gloucester County has already picked up four mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile, Carns said.

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have also been detected in Bergen, Warren, Morris, and Cape May counties.

Tips for dealing with mosquitoes in New Jersey

This week is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.

There are some basic steps that all New Jersey residents can take to curb the number of mosquitoes at their homes.

According to Carns, taxpayers are already paying for local mosquito control efforts.

Along with routine spraying, residents can call their county mosquito control programs and ask for them to handle any problem areas in their yards. For example, the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division offers property inspections on its website here: www.co.monmouth.nj.us. They'll check the yard and the surrounding properties of anyone who makes a request. ALSO READ: NJ man charged with kicking and beating husky with a saw blade Carns also said New Jerseyans should sweep their yards after each rainstorm and do a "tip and turn." Anything outside that has water in it, such as buckets, wheelbarrows, and tarps, should be emptied weekly. Mosquito larvae emerge from standing water as adults after only seven days.

